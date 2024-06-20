Kamaru Usman admits he was “super nervous” ahead of first Jorge Masvidal showdown: “Is he gonna baptize me?”

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have turned the page on their once-heated rivalry in the Octagon.

Usman defeated Masvidal twice during their UFC tenures, including a vicious one-punch knockout at UFC 261. The two welterweight legends will forever be linked for their two scraps inside the Octagon.

Usman and Masvidal have since squashed their beef at this stage of their lives and careers. Both men are preparing for fighting returns, including Masvidal’s upcoming fight in the boxing ring.

Usman vs. Masvidal 1 came together on days’ notice at UFC 251 after Gilbert Burns withdrew. While Masvidal had some early success, Usman walked away with a relatively dominant decision victory.

But, for Usman, getting to the fight was one of the biggest hurdles in his career.