UFC Saudi Arabia gets another new fight after Joilton Lutterbach tests positive for banned substance

UFC Saudi Arabia has another new bout after Joilton Lutterbach tested positive for a banned substance and is out of his fight against Shara Magomedov.

The UFC’s first event in Saudi Arabia this weekend has seen plenty of key changes as last week the main event was changed from Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev to Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov. According to Tapology, seven fights have been changed or canceled.

On Wednesday, Lutterbach who stepped up on short notice to face Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia took to Instagram to announce he’s out of his fight after testing positive for a banned substance.

“Sorry guys, the doping commission canceled my fight because of a substance found in my urine,” Lutterbach wrote on Instagram.

After Joilton Lutterbach made the announcement that he’s out of his UFC Saudi Arabia fight, UFC CEO Dana White announced that Antonio Trocoli stepped up on three days’ notice to face Shara Magomedov.

Antonio Trocoli was supposed to face Ikram Aliskerov in the co-main event of last weekend’s event in his UFC debut. But, on Thursday night, that fight was scrapped so Aliskerov could headline UFC Saudi Arabia against Whittaker. Now, Trocoli will also be competing on the card as he’s taking on Magomedov.

Trocoli is 12-3 and one NC as a pro but has not fought since November of 2021 when he scored a first-round submission on the Brazilian regional scene. Magomedov, meanwhile, is 12-0 and coming off a decision win over Bruno Silva in his UFC debut.

