Pro fighters make their picks for Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker

In the main event of UFC Vegas 38, Thiago Santos looks to snap his losing streak when he battles Johnny Walker. Ahead of the fight, Santos is a -160 favorite while the comeback on the Brazilian is +140.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority believe Santos will get back into the win column in a big way as he will KO Walker.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker:

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: Santos, I feel like he will be patient and finish Walker. He won’t fall for Johnny’s antics.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: This is a really interesting one. Both of them are amazing but I think Johnny Walker, his athleticism, volume, and unpredictability will get him the win.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I like Johnny Walker and I think he can actually catch Santos and finish him.

Alex Morono, UFC welterweight: This is a really good fight, they are both great strikers but I think Thiago Santos can catch Walker and get the KO.

Charles Rosa, UFC featherweight: I have to go with Thiago Santos as he is more durable and we have seen Walker be knocked out and rocked.

Jeff Molina, UFC flyweight: Man, that’s tough, a lot of variables with their KO power. I will go with Santos though, Walker gets too wild and gets hit a lot.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I think Thiago Santos, and he probably knocks him out.

Tim Elliott, UFC flyweight: That is a toss-up but I will go with Johnny Walker. His striking can cause problems for Santos but either guy can get finished at any moment.

Randy Brown, UFC welterweight: I’m going to go with Thiago Santos. Although he’s on a three-fight losing streak I don’t think Walker is on his level.

Fighters picking Thiago Santos: Devin Clark, Alex Morono, Charles Rosa, Jeff Molina, Joe Solecki, Randy Brown

Fighters picking Johnny Walker: Modestas Bukauskas, Christos Giagos, Tim Elliott

Who do you think wins the UFC Vegas 38 main event between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker?