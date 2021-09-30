Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt taunts Dana White following lawsuit revival: “You better kill me bra you ain’t going anywhere G”

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt sent a antagonizing message to Dana White following his recent lawsuit revival against the promotion.

Hunt filed a lawsuit against the UFC shortly following his unanimous decision loss to Brock Lesnar at UFC 200. That ruling was later changed to a no-contest, this after ‘The Beast’ tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

The heavyweight knockout artist claims that the promotion put him in the cage with a fighter who he says the UFC knew was using PEDs, in Lesnar. The court case was originally dismissed in 2019, however the appeals court reopened the case last week.

Mark Hunt recently addressed his small victory by suggesting that “some justice has been served“. Now, ‘The Super Samoan’ has sent a direct message to UFC President Dana White. Check out the video and Hunt’s bold caption below:

“You f*ckers said to me many many moons ago if I was a gambling man and I will ask you here the same question because you ain’t ever going to get rid of me. I’m a motherf*cken gangsta and I got that rusty fork waiting for all of your bitch ass eyeballs 👀 Dana White you better kill me bra, u ain’t going anywhere G. You and your little pussy friends 😊 You bitches have stolen from so many of us fighters and our families finally justice is about to start for you punk motherf*ckers enjoy 😉 it bitch and all of those who scoffed and laughed at me and said all sorts of shit you can all kiss 💋 my black ass you filthy coward fucks 😊” – Mark Hunt captioned the Instagram video.

Hunt (13-14-1 MMA) last competed for the UFC in December of 2018 where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Justin Willis. ‘The Super Samoan’ scored knockout wins over Chris Tuchscherer, Cheick Kongo, Stefan Struve, Roy Nelson, Antonio Silva, Frank Mir and Derrick Lewis during his eight-year UFC career.