John McCarthy weighs in on Jon Jones’ recent arrest

Veteran referee John McCarthy has given fans his thoughts on the recent arrest of UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones.

The incident involving Jones in Albuquerque has been discussed to death by the mixed martial arts community, with the general consensus being that “Bones” probably needs to get some help before things continue to escalate.

One man who has seen the evolution on Jones’ career throughout the years is none other than iconic MMA referee John McCarthy.

During a recent edition of his Weighing In podcast alongside Josh Thomson, McCarthy had the following to say on the matter.

“When he is disciplined, when he has a fight, when he has a structure, and a schedule – the military would’ve been great for Jon Jones, because it’s got a structure. Jon performs beautifully under that structure, and when he doesn’t have that structure, he is a disaster. He is an unmitigated, just straight-out f*** up.

McCarthy went on to talk about how it was obvious that Jones would be a success inside the cage in the early days of his career.

“Who you are is what you do when people don’t know. When they don’t see. That’s who you really are, and that’s Jon’s problem. Because what we’re seeing, like on that video tape, that’s who Jon really is.”

The entire speech is certainly worth listening to, and it begins within the first few minutes of the above podcast getting underway.

Someone like John McCarthy has always been fairly universally respected amongst the MMA universe, and rightfully so. His opinion tends to carry a lot of weight, and it’s clear to see that many fans share his views.

Whether or not Jones is able to come back from this remains to be seen, but the discussion surrounding the issue isn’t going to go away anytime soon.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/30/2020.