Odds revealed on who will replace Khabib Nurmagomedov against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

The sportsbooks have revealed the odds on who will replace Khabib Nurmagomedov against Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249.

Nurmagomedov revealed on Monday that he is stuck in Russia and likely will not be able to compete at UFC 249, which is set to take place on April 18 at a location that still has not been revealed to the public. That leaves Ferguson without a dance partner for the main event, and now the sportsbooks are taking bets on who that may be.

According to the sportsbooks Bovada, the following seven fighters are in contention to fight Ferguson at UFC 249. Take a look at the odds below.

Odds for who will replace Khabib to fight Tony Ferguson at #UFC249 (Bovada): Justin Gaethje -110

Alexander Hernandez +550

Khama Worthy +550

Islam Makhachev +550

Ottman Azaitar +550

Donald Cerrone +600

Conor McGregor +700 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 30, 2020

Justin Gaethje is the only fighter with a negative number beside his name, making him the odds-on favorite to fight Ferguson. Gaethje opened as a -110 betting favorite, meaning a $110 bet would win you $100.

The other names on the list are all significant underdogs to fight Ferguson next. After Gaethje, the next highest on the list are Alexander Hernandez, Khama Worthy, Islam Makhachev, and Ottman Azaitar. All four men are listed as +550 betting underdogs, meaning a $100 bet on any of these men would win you $550 if they win the Ferguson sweepstakes.

Rounding out the bottom of the list are two of the biggest stars in the sport. Donald Cerrone is a +600 underdog to fight Ferguson, meaning a $100 bet would win you $600. And at the very bottom of the list if Conor McGregor. He’s been tabbed as a +700 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet would win you $700.

It does seem like Gaethje has the inside track to fight Ferguson at this point in time, with a report coming out on Monday saying the UFC has offered both men the fight. But at this point, it’s anyone’s guess what will actually happen.

Who do you think Tony Ferguson will fight at UFC 249?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/30/2020.