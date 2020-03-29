Prop bets released on the future of Jon Jones following recent arrest

The future of current UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones remains in question following his recent arrest in Albuquerque.

Early Thursday morning, police responded to a gun shot call and found Jones in a running jeep. According to police reports, ‘Bones’ was in possession of a firearm and also had marijuana residue on his clothing. The light heavyweight champion also failed the sobriety test that was administered by police.

Jon Jones was released shortly after the arrest and has yet to release an official statement on the matter. The UFC has released a statement of their own, but have yet to decide how this incident will ultimately be handled.

With his immediate future seemingly up in the air, gambling site SportsBetting.ag have come up with the following prop bets for how this year will play out for Jones:

Will Jon Jones be stripped of title belt before the end of 2020?

Yes -550

No +325

Will Jon Jones be arrested again before the end of 2020?

Yes -150

No +110

Will Jon Jones spend night in jail before the end of 2020?

Yes -140

No +100

Will Jon Jones fight in UFC again before the end of 2020?

Yes +300

No -500

Jones was last seen in action at February’s UFC 247 event in Houston, where he picked up a razor close decision victory over Dominick Reyes.

According to UFC President Dana White, the promotion was hoping to book an immediate rematch between Jones and Reyes for later this summer.

However, following ‘Bones’ most recent arrest, there is no telling what will happen next in the UFC’s crowded light heavyweight title picture.

What do you think will happen next following Jon Jones recent arrest in Albuquerque, New Mexico? Share your thoughts in the comments section of this post PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on March 28, 2020