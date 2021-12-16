Joe Rogan slams Amanda Nunes for her performance against Julianna Pena: “Standing right in front of her like you’re watching a regional fight”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on Amanda Nunes’ performance against Julianna Pena.

Last Saturday night at UFC 269, Julianna Pena shocked the world by submitting Amanda Nunes to become the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion. It was the kind of achievement many thought was near-enough impossible but through sheer will, determination and ability, Pena proved the masses wrong with a gutsy win over the woman many consider to be the GOAT.

Joe Rogan, who was commentating at cageside in Las Vegas, was particularly critical of what he saw from Amanda Nunes when breaking down the fight with Marlon “Chito” Vera.

“She was like trying to take her out quick and then when Julianna was still there, you could tell she was f***** tired. For you to be a world champ in two divisions and universally recognized as the greatest women fighter of all time – which Amanda Nunes is – it’s [inexcusable] to be that tired in the second round. Just standing in front of her. Just swinging in front of her no movement side-to-side. Standing right in front of her like you’re watching a regional fight.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

It appeared as if the gas tank of Nunes seemed to disappear pretty quickly in the second round but a lot of credit needs to go to Julianna Pena. Instead of going straight for the takedown, she decided to “bully the bully” and really go after “The Lioness” with precise jabs and a strong chin.

Now, we all have to sit back and wait to see whether an immediate rematch is on the cards.

