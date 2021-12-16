Nate Diaz responds after being dubbed a hypocrite by Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz has responded after being dubbed a hypocrite by former UFC opponent Jorge Masvidal.

Diaz (20-13 MMA) and Masvidal (35-15 MMA) infamously collided in a welterweight bout back at UFC 244 with the promotions inaugural BMF title up for grabs. ‘Gamebred’ wound up emerging victorious by way of TKO (doctors stoppage) that evening in New York, this after opening two nasty cuts on the face of the ‘Stockton Slugger’.

Nate Diaz proceeded to take a long layoff following his loss to Jorge Masvidal. The fan favorite eventually returned this past June at UFC 263 against Leon Edwards, where despite mounting a late comeback – he ultimately suffered a unanimous decision defeat.

As for Masvidal, ‘Gamebred’ went on to have back-to-back fights with reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Unfortunately for Jorge, he came up short in both of his attempts to dethrone the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’, the second of which was a nasty knockout loss (see that here).

With both men currently on two fight losing skids, the time certainly appears to be adequate for a BMF title fight rematch.

Whether or not that notion had any implication on Jorge Masvidal’s decision to target Nate Diaz this evening is unclear. Regardless, as seen below, ‘Gamebred’ called out the Stockton native for his previous comments on how “these guys don’t get any better”.

Just came across this and it’s so ironic that the individual who can’t block low kicks high kicks or mid kicks is talking shit about fighters getting better #canyouevenspelldoubleleg https://t.co/mehL5sJPwg — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 16, 2021

”Just came across this and it’s so ironic that the individual who can’t block low kicks high kicks or mid kicks is talking shit about fighters getting better #canyouevenspelldoubleleg” – Masvidal captioned Diaz’s previous tweet.

Although Nate Diaz was busy beefing with Dustin Poirier (see that here), he still made time to issue the following response to his former rival.

I just came acrosss this pic.twitter.com/z68IO1dFxi — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 16, 2021

”I just came across this.” – Diaz captioned a photo of Masvidal laying on the canvas after being knocked out by Kamaru Usman.

Nate Diaz is currently on the last fight of his existing UFC contract. Who would you like to see him fight next? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!