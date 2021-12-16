Derrick Lewis on Saturday’s main event fight with Chris Daukaus: “You don’t wanna get Rodney King’d on ESPN”

Derrick Lewis gave a typically jaw-dropping response when questioned about his upcoming opponent Chris Daukaus.

While he may not have been able to capture the UFC interim heavyweight title earlier this year, Derrick Lewis is still one of the most intimidating fighters in the division. Whether it be a top contender or someone just beginning to rise up through the top 15, “The Black Beast” is willing to take on all comers.

Chris Daukaus, who he faces in the main event of Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 45 card, has had a fascinating road to get to this point after spending more than a decade as a police officer in Philadelphia. Earlier this month, the 32-year-old handed in his official resignation in order to focus on his blossoming mixed martial arts career.

Lewis, meanwhile, couldn’t help but cause some controversy with a comment few could’ve seen coming.

“He’s gotta be a good guy [Chris Daukaus] because he’s a police officer. You know, I support the police departments all over the world and especially in Houston. I appreciate most of y’all for letting me slide with a little speeding ticket here and there! So, I appreciate y’all, back the blue all day long.”

“Of course, whenever you’re fighting a police officer, you don’t wanna get Rodney King’d on ESPN. So you gotta go out there and fight hard, man, and do it for the people.”

For those who don’t know, Rodney King was a victim of police brutality back in March 1991 after being beaten by members of the LAPD following a high-speed chase. The incident led to riots the following year in Los Angeles after the officers at fault, who were charged with excessive force, were eventually acquitted.

