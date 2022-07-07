Joe Rogan reveals he has rejected interview requests from Donald Trump multiple times: “He is an existential threat to democracy itself”

Joe Rogan has revealed that he rejected interview requests from Donald Trump multiple times.

The host of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast on Spotify has a huge following with an estimated audience of 11 million people per episode. Rogan is no stranger to having controversial guests on his podcasts as well as covering a variety of topics including conspiracy theories. But apparently there is one person Joe will not be inviting to his podcast and that is no other than former reality star, turned former President, Donald Trump.

During an espisode of ‘Lex Fridman’s’ podcast, Rogan had this to say about former President Donald Trump:

“I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once, I’ve said no every time, I don’t want to help him, I’m not interested in helping him.”

Continuing the 54 year old podcaster / UFC commentator said that Trump is:

“an existential threat to democracy itself.”

In fact it was only recently that Joe Rogan made headlines when he said he would support Ron DeSantis should the Florida governor run for president in 2024.

In speaking with Gina Carano on her podcast, Rogan said:

“I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president. I mean, what he’s done for Florida has been admirable.”

Well, enough said, Rogan has made it clear that he does not and will not support Donald Trump.

Although there have been no comments from Trump’s camp, the former President has previously acknowledged Joe Rogan in a statement back in February of this year, as reported by ‘The Hill’, saying:

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics. How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!”

Do you agree with Joe Rogan’s comments on former President Donald Trump? Do you believe he is a ‘threat to democracy’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!