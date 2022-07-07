Chris Curtis replaces Darren Till against Jack Hermansson at UFC London

Chris Curtis is replacing Darren Till against Jack Hermansson at UFC London.

UFC London takes place on Saturday, July 23rd at the O2 Arena in Peninsula Square, London, England.

On the ticket was Darren Till (18-4 MMA) vs Jack Hermansson (22-7 MMA) in the co-main middleweight bout.

However, Darren Till has been forced to withdraw from the match due to an undisclosed injury. Till, ‘The Gorilla’, has been struggling of late, with only 1 win in his last 5 fights. Till’s most recent loss was against Derek Brunson (23-8 MMA) in September of 2021. This for sure is yet another setback for the 29 year old Liverpool native.

It has been announced that Chris Curtis (29-8 MMA) will be stepping into the Octagon, replacing Till, to face Jack Hermansson at the O2 Arena.

Curtis, ‘The Action Man’, is coming into the match with a record 8 wins in a row, the latest being against Rodolfo Vieira (8-2 MMA) at UFC Vegas 57 less than two weeks ago, on June 25th. Since signing with the UFC, the American has been on a three fight winning streak, two of his victories coming via way of knockout.

Jack Hermansson, ‘The Joker‘, most recently lost to Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA) in February of this year. Hermansson has gone 2-3 in his last 5 fights in the Octagon.

UFC London is being headlined by a heavyweight battle between hometown hero Tom Aspinall (12-2 MMA) and Curtis Blaydes (16-3 MMA). Other notables set for the event are Paddy Pimblett’s (18-3 MMA) return against Jordan Leavitt (10-1 MMA) in a lightweight bout and Nikita Krylov (27-9 MMA) vs Alexander Gustafsson (18-7 MMA) in a heavyweight match-up.

Are you disappointed that Darren Till is out for UFC London? Who do you think will be victorious in the Curtis vs Hermansson bout?

