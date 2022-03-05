Jorge Masvidal insinuates Colby Covington has a knee injury ahead of UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal appears to believe that Colby Covington will be fighting with an injured knee at tonight’s UFC 272 event.

The former friends turned bitter rivals, Masvidal and Covington, are set to have their highly anticipated grudge match tonight in Las Vegas.

There has been no shortage of trash talk ahead of the fight. That trend only continued during Thursday’s press conference and at last night’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

While UFC President Dana White ensured that Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were kept feet away from one another during their official staredown, that did not stop the former welterweight title challengers from jawing back and forth at one another.

As seen below courtesy of Sports Center, Masvidal accused Covington of needing to take cortisone for his knee.

“What happened to your knee huh? What happened to your knee? You got cortisone for your knee? Huh? You got cortisone on your knee, is that true? You get cortisone.” Masvidal said while pointing at Covington’s right leg.

Cortisone shots are normally supplied by doctors to treat inflammation (swelling) caused by injury.

Jorge Masvidal’s manager, Malki Kawa, later insinuated that the rumor of Covington having an injured knee is true.

There’s a lot we know. 🤫🤫🤫 https://t.co/uM7VAHfZGH — malki kawa (@malkikawa) March 5, 2022

“There’s a lot we know. 🤫🤫🤫” – Kawa suggested on Twitter.

If Colby Covington is in fact fighting injured this evening it is certainly a gutsy decision from ‘Chaos’. Aside from his title fights with Usman and ‘RDA‘, this is certainly the most high stakes matchup Covington has been involved in. The loser of tonight’s headliner will be in a tough spot, likely removed from the welterweight title picture.

Jorge Masvidal has hinted that he plans to stop Colby Covington with a flying knee, a weapon he infamously used to dispose of Ben Askren with in just 7 seconds at UFC 235.

Do you think Covington would actually risk fighting Masvidal with an injured knee? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.