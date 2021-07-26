Joe Rogan explains why he interviewed Conor McGregor after UFC 264

Joe Rogan has explained why he decided to interview Conor McGregor after his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

In the lead-up to the fight, McGregor had a lot of harsh words for Poirier and continued after the fight. In the opening round, of the scrap, McGregor had some moments but Poirier took him down and controlled him until with seconds left they got back to their feet and when the Irishman threw a punch he broke his leg. After the result of the fight was read, Rogan went over to McGregor and interviewed him which many criticized, especially after what the Irishman said.

“I was boxing the bleeding head off him,” McGregor said to Rogan after UFC 264. “Kicking the bleeding leg off him, usually shit, dive to close the distance. This is not over. If we have to take this outside for him, it’s on outside. I don’t give a bollocks.

“There was no check. There was not one of them that was checked,” McGregor added to Rogan. “Your wife is in my DMs, hey baby, hit me back up, I’ll chat with you later on. I’ll be at the afterparty. You little ho, f**k him.”

Immediately after hearing what McGregor said, many criticized Joe Rogan for interviewing McGregor at that moment when he was in pain with a broken leg. Yet, for Rogan, he says he only did it because the Irishman called him over and made him do it.

“People are like, ‘why did you interview him?’ He actually brought me over,” Rogan said on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience (via LowKickMMA). “He goes ‘come over here lad, let’s have a podcast’. He said, ‘come on Joe let’s have a f*cking podcast’. He like asked me to sit down next to him. I was like, ‘how am I going to do this. I feel like I should just get something out of him.’ Even if you recognize the fact that he is emotionally charged up, this is just him expressing himself while he was emotionally charged up.”

This was also not the first time Joe Rogan has been criticized for interviewing fighters after a loss. He has been vocal about how he won’t interview an opponent after getting knocked out but he has started to go back to doing that.

