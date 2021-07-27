Nick Diaz to teach ‘self-defense lessons and other sh*t’ to cam models

Nick Diaz isn’t just back for an MMA fight coming up this September.

Adult cam website Stripchat announced on Monday that the former Strikeforce champion will be hosting an online self-defense class. The live stream will be two hours long starting this Saturday night at 8:00 PM PST. Diaz will teach the likes of jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, and boxing — anyone over the age of 18 can watch.

“I will be teaching important self-defense lessons and other sh*t to these cam girls so they can protect themselves if they are ever approached by unwanted creepy men,” Diaz said via press release. “After we’re done with this training, I would advise against trying anything silly with these models.”

“Stripchat approached us with a unique opportunity to be the first athlete to utilize their huge platform in a way nobody has done before, and if you know anything about Nick Diaz, then you know there’s nothing he likes more than being the first to do something,” said Diaz’s longtime coach, Cesar Gracie.

Diaz returns to the Octagon on September 25 at UFC 266 in Las Vegas. Competing for the first time since 2015, he’ll rematch an old foe in Robbie Lawler.

Until then, feel free to go and learn some moves from Diaz himself.

“We are excited to partner with Nick and his team for this first-of-its-kind collision of world-class athletics and state-of-the-art live camming technology,” said Max Bennett, VP of New Media at Stripchat. “We’ve built Stripchat into the perfect platform for athletes to show off their skills to their fans in a way that feels interactive, personal, and profitable. We hope that our beloved cam models pick up some sick self-defense skills from their course, and that Diaz will win over some new fans who will purchase his fight against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266.”