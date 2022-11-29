Israel Adesanya explains why he strongly favors Alex Volkanovski to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284: “I could bet my whole house on him”

Israel Adesanya has explained why he’s confident Alex Volkanovski can defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

In less than three months, Alex Volkanovski will attempt to become a two-weight UFC champion. When doing so, he will challenge Islam Makhachev.

These men are ranked #1 and #2 in the UFC’s male pound-for-pound rankings. In essence, then, this bout in Perth will determine the best fighter in the promotion.

Everyone has their theory on what will happen with Makhachev, in the eyes of many, being the favourite.

Israel Adesanya, however, thinks differently. ‘Stylebender’ has been friends and training partners with Volkanovski for a long time and he knows exactly what the featherweight king can do.

In a recent interview, Israel explained why he’s backing ‘The Great’ with everything he’s got.

“Volk used to be a fat guy,” Adesanya said. “Like, big boy, brolly, played rugby. When you walk around with that kind of body mass for years, you develop a different kind of muscle density. Even with Volk, I’ve tried to hold him down. I’m not the greatest wrestler, but even with my frame and my leverage, it’s hard to hold him down. He finds his way back up – a crafty veteran. His inside leg kick, his jabs, his hand control, all that s*** – he’s crafty.

Can Volkanovski do it?

“Islam is great. These [Dagestani] boys, they know what they’re doing. They have their own pedigree and they’re great. I’m biased – of course I’m going to say that because that’s my boy. But I truly, gun to my head, I could bet my whole house on him. Volk is just different. Volk is just the kind of guy – even when he cuts weight, the amount he cuts, for him to have the cardio he has in the later rounds, it’s mind-blowing. The man’s different.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

