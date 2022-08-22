Joe Rogan dubs Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman as the greatest in the history of the sport: “Nothing compares”

Joe Rogan has dubbed Leon Edwards’ knockout over Kamaru Usman one of the best head kick KOs in mixed martial arts history.

It’s been said many times already but it deserves to be said again – on Saturday night in Utah, Leon Edwards pulled off one of the craziest comebacks in UFC history.

He was down 3-1 on the scorecards, seemed to have nothing left in the tank and yet, still managed to pull a rabbit out of the hat with a nasty head kick knockout that left Usman on his back staring up at the lights.

One man who was there to witness it live was Joe Rogan, who even had the pleasure of interviewing the new UFC welterweight champion after the contest had come to an end.

During his post-fight analysis, Rogan had the following to say on the win and its legacy.

“That was one of the most spectacular head-kick knockouts in the history of the sport — considering the stakes, considering the consequences,” Rogan said. “I mean, it’s flawless – flawless technique. … The way he set it up with that left, Kamaru leaned to the right – perfect head kick, out cold.

“Nothing compares. It’s the greatest head-kick knockout in the history of the sport – with the most consequences, the most at stake, the most doubt, the most people counting him out, including us.”

“It was like a movie,” Rogan said. “We were counting him out. We were thinking he was going to lose a decision. Kamaru Usman was dominating. He was controlling the rounds.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

It may sound over the top to some, but we think Rogan has a point.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan’s analysis of Leon Edwards’ tremendous head kick knockout over Kamaru Usman? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

