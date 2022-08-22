Dana White slams USADA for harassing Paulo Costa at UFC 278: “That’ll never happen again to any fighter”

Dana White was not happy with USADA for harassing middleweight fighter Paulo Costa at UFC 278.

USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) is the the official, independent anti-doping agency for the UFC.

UFC President, Dana White was not pleased to hear that the agency made an early am visit to Paulo Costa prior to his weigh-ins this past Friday. USADA showed up at Costa’s hotel room to take a blood sample from the Brazilian.

It was during the weigh-in’s, where Costa did make weight, that he spoke about the USADA saying:

advertisement - continue reading below

“F*ck the the boss on Usada who sent their agents this morning at my sleep room 6 am to take my blood out!!! I was cutting weight very dehydrated and they wants took my blood ! F*ck those guys!!! I never been caught by usada test I don’t need this f*ck shit.”

It was indeed this past Saturday, August 20th that UFC 278 took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The co-main middleweight event saw Paula Costa (14-2 MMA) enter the Octagon to battle Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA). The outcome was a unanimous decision win for ‘Borrachinha’.

At the post fight press conference, UFC President, Dana White weighed in concerning Paulo Costa and the drug testing fiasco saying (h/t MMAJunkie):

advertisement - continue reading below

“I apologized to him (Costa) up on stage. That will never happen again to any fighter.”

Continuing White said:

“Listen, they don’t know about fighting the way that people who know about fighting know about fighting. You don’t go in and test a guy at six in the morning when he’s cutting weight. The result’s going to be the same a few hours later. You wait. I apologized to him on stage when he came out, and that won’t happen to another fighter again.”

Do you agree that USADA should not be allowed to test a fighter while he’s in the process of cutting weight prior to weigh-ins?

advertisement - continue reading below

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!