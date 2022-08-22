Watch Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s live reactions to Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman (Video)

Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s reaction to Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss at UFC 278 has been released.

At UFC 278 on Saturday night, Kamaru Usman’s fantastic reign as UFC welterweight champion came to an end when he was knocked out cold by Leon Edwards. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ appeared to be less than a minute away from successfully defending his title for the sixth time, only for ‘Rocky’ to spring a huge surprise by landing a nasty head kick that sent Usman to the shadow realm.

Both fans and media members alike were stunned and as it turns out, the same can be said for the UFC roster.

A whole host of fighters reacted via social media as well as many who were actually in attendance, including Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz and Henry Cejudo.

advertisement - continue reading below

In the following footage, you can see exactly what transpired when the kick heard ’round the world landed.

Henry Cejudo to Ali Abdelaziz: “Easy money” Leon Edwards: “We done it baby” #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/Vah9lNYl4O — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) August 21, 2022

Cejudo initially seems pretty happy and content with the performance, even saying “easy money” to Abdelaziz when the fifth round was first underway.

Then, in the blink of an eye, his expression changed as Edwards knocked Usman out to leave Abdelaziz with his head bowed and Cejudo speechless.

advertisement - continue reading below

For all of the talk that was out there regarding Usman being the clear favourite, Leon Edwards was able to pull a rabbit out of the hat in the most remarkable way imaginable. He stopped a man who had never been beaten in his UFC career and for Cejudo, it almost seemed as if it was too much to handle given that this was his close friend who had fallen to the canvas.

What do you think about the reaction of Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz? Should Leon Edwards have been given more credit before the fight? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!