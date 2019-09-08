Brian Ortega believes he would have finished Khabib Nurmagomedov if put in the same spot at Dustin Poirier

UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega believes he would have finished Khabib Nurmagomedov if he had been put in the same spot as Dustin Poirier.

For the most part, Nurmagomedov controlled Poirier for the majority of the pair’s three rounds up until the finish. But there was a point in the fight that Poirier did have the neck of Nurmagomedov and even attempted a guillotine choke, though ultimately Nurmagomedov popped out. Ortega believes that would have been the end of the fight if he had been the one who was in the cage with the champ.

Here’s what “T-City” had to say on social media.

If I had that neck like that it be a wrap — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) September 7, 2019

Ortega (14-1, 1 NC) has not fought since UFC 231 last December in Toronto, when he was finished by Max Holloway due to a doctor stoppage TKO at the end of the fourth round. Prior to that, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard was unbeaten in his MMA career with the majority of his victories coming via submission. He believes that if he had been put in the same spot with Nurmagomedov’s neck as Poirier was he could have pulled off the upset.

Ortega currently does not have a fight officially lined up, but he is rumored to be taking on “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung at some point. “T-City” recently told BJPenn.com that he wants that fight and that he believes he can finish Jung.

As for Poirier, after losing to Nurmagomedov in such one-sided fashion aside from the ill-fated guillotine choke, it’s back to the drawing board for “The Diamond.” The winner of the fight, Nurmagomedov, now appears to be on a collision course with either Tony Ferguson or Conor McGregor for his next outing, which could take place later this year or early next year.

