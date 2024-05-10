Former UFC champion T.J. Dillashaw seemingly hints at comeback: “The future is bright”

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw could seemingly be on the way back.

The 38-year-old has been out of action since a title fight with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 in October 2022. That fight ended a yearlong layoff for T.J. Dillashaw, and he didn’t enter it in the best condition. Just minutes into that bout with ‘The Funk Master’, the former champion had his shoulder dislocated.

As it turns out, that was an issue that kept happening during all of his fight camp. With T.J. Dillashaw unable to fix the injury in between rounds, he was taken down and mauled in round two. After being stopped in the second frame, the former bantamweight champion announced his retirement. Given his shoulder issues, his announcement didn’t come as a huge surprise.

For the better part of the last two years, T.J. Dillashaw has kept to his word. The former UFC bantamweight champion has given updates about his shoulder on social media and has seemingly had many, many surgeries. However, it seems that Dillashaw’s most recent surgery has him in bright spirits.

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw offers update on shoulder

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, T.J. Dillashaw posted a picture of himself. In the caption of the post, the 38-year-old stated that his most recent surgery was seemingly a success. While Dillashaw didn’t promise a comeback, he cryptically stated that the future looks bright.

“Seem to be healing great from last surgery.” T.J. Dillashaw wrote on Instagram earlier today in a recent post about his shoulder. “Will know more in the coming weeks but the future looks bright.”

In the event that T.J. Dillashaw does make a return to fighting, there’s no shortage of interesting fights. There are many bouts that fans would love to see the former champion in, and there are also multiple veteran matchups that could be made as well. For example, Dillashaw could fight the recently returned Jose Aldo.

The former champion previously stated that he wanted to fight the Brazilian prior to his retirement in 2022. With Aldo now back, that remains a fight that T.J. Dillashaw could take. However, the former champion has to confirm plans for a comeback first.

What do you make of this tease from the former UFC bantamweight champion? Do you want to see T.J. Dillashaw fight again?