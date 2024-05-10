Former UFC champion T.J. Dillashaw seemingly hints at comeback: “The future is bright”

By Josh Evanoff - May 10, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw could seemingly be on the way back.

TJ Dillashaw physique

The 38-year-old has been out of action since a title fight with Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 in October 2022. That fight ended a yearlong layoff for T.J. Dillashaw, and he didn’t enter it in the best condition. Just minutes into that bout with ‘The Funk Master’, the former champion had his shoulder dislocated.

As it turns out, that was an issue that kept happening during all of his fight camp. With T.J. Dillashaw unable to fix the injury in between rounds, he was taken down and mauled in round two. After being stopped in the second frame, the former bantamweight champion announced his retirement. Given his shoulder issues, his announcement didn’t come as a huge surprise.

For the better part of the last two years, T.J. Dillashaw has kept to his word. The former UFC bantamweight champion has given updates about his shoulder on social media and has seemingly had many, many surgeries. However, it seems that Dillashaw’s most recent surgery has him in bright spirits.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN OFFERS TO FIGHT JORGE MASVIDAL AFTER NATE DIAZ BOXING MATCH: “I WILL BE JUICED UP AND I WILL BEAT HIM ANYTIME”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TJ Dillashaw (@tjdillashaw)

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw offers update on shoulder

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, T.J. Dillashaw posted a picture of himself. In the caption of the post, the 38-year-old stated that his most recent surgery was seemingly a success. While Dillashaw didn’t promise a comeback, he cryptically stated that the future looks bright.

“Seem to be healing great from last surgery.” T.J. Dillashaw wrote on Instagram earlier today in a recent post about his shoulder. “Will know more in the coming weeks but the future looks bright.”

In the event that T.J. Dillashaw does make a return to fighting, there’s no shortage of interesting fights. There are many bouts that fans would love to see the former champion in, and there are also multiple veteran matchups that could be made as well. For example, Dillashaw could fight the recently returned Jose Aldo.

The former champion previously stated that he wanted to fight the Brazilian prior to his retirement in 2022. With Aldo now back, that remains a fight that T.J. Dillashaw could take. However, the former champion has to confirm plans for a comeback first.

What do you make of this tease from the former UFC bantamweight champion? Do you want to see T.J. Dillashaw fight again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

TJ Dillashaw UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley and Alexandre Pantoja

WATCH | Sean O'Malley releases sparring footage of him stopping Alexandre Pantoja in 2016

Cole Shelton - May 10, 2024
Islam Makhachev, UFC, BMF
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev details exactly how he plans to finish Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has explained how he plans to defeat Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Fight fans react to official poster for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303: “Contender for the worst UFC poster of all time”

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2024

A parade of fight fans have given their thoughts on the official poster for UFC 303, headlined by Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones says ‘intern’ heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall is “just as selfish” by waiting for undisputed title fight

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has called Tom Aspinall selfish for waiting to fight the winner of Jon’s potential bout with Stipe Miocic.

Terrance McKinney
Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney expects Esteban Ribovics to "crumble" to his "power" at UFC St. Louis: "Show there are levels"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2024

Terrance McKinney is excited to fight in front of fans again, as he takes on Esteban Ribovics at UFC St. Louis on Saturday.

Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier explains why he turned down a fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 301

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2024
Art Jimmerson, Royce Gracie, UFC 1, UFC
UFC

UFC 1 fighter Art Jimmerson passes away at age 60

Susan Cox - May 9, 2024

UFC 1 fighter and longtime boxer Art Jimmerson has passed away at the age of 60.

Cory Sandhagen, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, UFC 300, UFC
Justin Gaethje

Cory Sandhagen on watching Max Holloway knockout his training partner Justin Gaethje: “It took my breath away in kind of a negative way”

Susan Cox - May 9, 2024

Cory Sandhagen has shared his thoughts on watching Max Holloway knockout his training partner Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, Pros react, UFC
UFC

Sean O’Malley claims he makes three times as much from social media compared to fighting: “I paid more in taxes than I made last year in my fight”

Susan Cox - May 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley is claiming that he makes three times as much money from social media compared to fighting.

Robelis Despaigne
UFC

Surging UFC heavyweight contender Robelis Despaigne expects to be fighting for the title in 2025

Susan Cox - May 9, 2024

Surging UFC heavyweight contender Robelis Despaigne expects to be fighting for the title in 2025.