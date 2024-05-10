Steve Erceg breaks silence after UFC 301 loss, reveals plans for quick turnaround

UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg is in great spirits despite his recent defeat.

‘Astroboy’ is fresh off his bid for flyweight gold in the main event of UFC 301 earlier this month. The bout frankly came out of nowhere for fans, and even Steve Erceg himself. However, after earning three wins inside the octagon, the Australian got the chance to face Alexandre Pantoja in Brazil.

Despite entering the bout as an underdog, Steve Erceg had great success in the contest. He went back and forth with ‘The Cannibal’ for five rounds, just coming up short. Pantoja retained his title by unanimous decision, but it was clear that Erceg was here to stay. Despite being ranked number ten at 125 pounds, he nearly upset the champion.

Days removed from his loss at UFC 301, Steve Erceg is speaking out. Earlier today, the Australian took to Instagram to release a video message to his supporters. In the video, the flyweight was largely positive and remarked that he plans to return to the cage at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

Steve Erceg reveals plans for UFC 305 return just days after flyweight title loss

“Hey guys, just wanted to say thank you for all the support over the last few weeks.” Steve Erceg stated in the video uploaded to Instagram earlier today, opening up on his UFC 301 defeat. “I’ve really felt the love from everybody. Obviously, the fight didn’t go my way. I gave it my all, but I came up short.”

He continued, “I’ll be back in the gym soon. [I’m currently] looking to get on UFC Perth. Thanks, guys.”

That UFC 305 card going down in Perth is expected to be a massive one. As of now, the main event for that card is expected to be a middleweight clash between Dricus du Plessis, and Israel Adesanya. However, that fight hasn’t been announced as of now.

As far as Steve Erceg is concerned, he received a challenge from Kai Kara-France earlier this week. ‘Don’t Blink’ hasn’t competed since a split-decision loss to Amir Albazi last June, but offered to welcome ‘Astroboy’ back to the cage at UFC 305 later this year.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC title challenger? Who do you want to see Steve Erceg fight next?