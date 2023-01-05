Cory Sandhagen disappointed TJ Dillashaw fought Aljamain Sterling injured and held up the division: “I think that he showed a giant lack of compassion”

Cory Sandhagen was frustrated to see TJ Dillashaw fight Aljamain Sterling for the belt when he was clearly injured.

In the co-main event of UFC 280, Sterling was looking to defend his belt for the second time when he faced Dillashaw in a fight many fans were looking forward to. Yet, right away, Dillashaw popped his shoulder out multiple times and lost by second-round TKO.

After the loss, Dillashaw said he entered the fight hurt which was disappointing to hear for Sandhagen.

“I thought that it wasn’t cool. I think he didn’t handle that situation like a gentleman. While you don’t have to care super deeply and compassionately about your opponents because it’s hard to do that when you’re competing against them at a high level, I do think you have to have some levels of compassion for the other people that are in your division,” Sandhagen said to Middle Easy. “I think that he showed a giant lack of compassion and caring about the other people in his division. That’s his way of living. I don’t really judge it too harshly, but I do think it was not that cool of a move.”

Shortly after the fight, TJ Dillashaw announced his retirement from MMA which wasn’t a surprise to Cory Sandhagen. He also believes Dillashaw is truly done

“I think he will stay retired. I think TJ’s a pretty smart guy… But I don’t really forsee TJ coming back because he needs a lot more money,” Sandhagen said. “I think that TJ’s probably doing pretty well for himself. The only thing that would bring him back is the desire to compete and like I said, that’s just not a wise move where he is in his life.”

Although Sandhagen was disappointed to see Dillashaw fight injured due to him holding up the division, it appears the top of the bantamweight division is moving once again. Sandhagen is set to face Marlon Vera on February 18 in a potential title eliminator fight.

