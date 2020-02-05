Joe Rogan believes Dominick Reyes is the ‘most dangerous fighter Jon Jones has faced since Daniel Cormier’

Joe Rogan believes Jon Jones is facing a very dangerous fighter in Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

Reyes is undefeated and coming off a knockout win over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman at UFC Boston. It was an impressive victory, but for Rogan, it showed just how dangerous Reyes is.

Joe Rogan believes Reyes poses a lot of challenges to Jon Jones and in turn, he thinks “Bones” will rise to the occasion.

“I believe that Dominick Reyes is the most dangerous fighter Jon Jones has faced since Daniel Cormier. I think Dominick Reyes presents a very unique set of challenges. First of all the length. The undefeated record, he is 12-0,” Joe Rogan said on his JRE podcast. “There is confidence that comes with undefeated records and Dominick is extremely confident. He’s a believer in himself and that belief has lead him to stop guys like Chris Weidman, knock out OSP with one second to go. He’s got belief in his power and legit one-punch knockout power. He has great footwork and movement. He just had the opportunity to see Jon struggle with Thiago Santos, he has a style, he can mimic that kind of success, the chopping off the legs.

“I think this is a dangerous fight for Jon. But, I also believe Jon knows it is a dangerous fight for Jon and Jon is a champion, a real champion, the greatest champion the light heavyweight division has ever known unquestionably. I think he is going to rise to the occasion, I think we are going to see the best Jon Jones,” he continued. “I think Jon Jones needs a real threat to scare him and work him up. And, I don’t know if Thiago Santos was that for him. Thiago Santos was a title defense and a chance for him to fight.

“I don’t think that is what he gets scared of. Jon needs someone like Dominick Reyes a real threat so we see who he was in the second fight with Daniel Cormier when he head kicked him and knocked him out,” Rogan concluded. “The second fight with Alexander Gustafsson when he smashed him. That is the real Jon Jones, Jon Jones when he’s pressed. And, I think Dominick Reyes presents that kind of and we will see a killer Jon Jones.”

It is no doubt a very interesting fight and a matchup the Jon Jones’ camp claims they ‘love’. Whether or not Joe Rogan is right in his assessment remains to be seen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/4/2020.