Dana White says Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 will be made ‘very soon’

It appears Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will be running things back.

Holloway and Volkanovski fought in the co-main event of UFC 245 where it was the Hawaiian who was the favorite. But, Volkanovski ultimately pulled of the upset as he won a unanimous decision, where one judge even gave the Aussie all five rounds.

Since the fight, many wondered who Alexander Volkanovski’s first title defense would be against. Many pointed to an immediate rematch with Holloway or perhaps fighting the likes of surging division contenders Chan Sung Jung or Zabit Magomedsharipov. But, when speaking to BJPENN.com, Volkanovski lamented the fact that there was no number one contender.

“You’ve got guys like Zombie and Zabit,” Volkanovski told BJPENN.com. “I haven’t heard much from Brian Ortega, but these are the names that are going to get thrown around. Even Yair Rodriguez. No one is the clear No. 1.

“If say, Zombie and Zabit fought, or Zombie and Yair fought again, whatever it is, [if they] get that clear No. 1 contender spot, it’s going to be hard for even Max to ask for a rematch if you go an do something like that,” he added. “You can really go out there and take that No. 1 spot, and then there’s no questions. You’ve taken the opportunity away from everyone and you’ve earned it.”

Although Alexander Volkanovski thinks it would be hard for Max Holloway to ask for the rematch, Dana White revealed they are working on booking that fight.

“Holloway,” White said on TheSchmozone podcast as to who Volkanovski will fight next. “Very, very soon. We are working on that right now.”

Volkanovski is currently sidelined due to a broken hand and has mentioned a summer return. Prior to his win over Holloway, he defeated Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes, becoming just the second person since Conor McGregor to beat Holloway, Aldo, and Mendes.

Holloway, meanwhile, had defended his belt against Frankie Edgar. He also sustained the decision loss to Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title before his fight with Volkanovski.

When Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 will happen is to be seen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/4/2020.