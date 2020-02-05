Michael Bisping reacts to Saudi Arabia’s reported offer to host Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has weighed in on Saudi Arabia’s reported offer to play host to Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor II.

There’s no denying that a rematch between Nurmagomedov and McGregor would be significantly lucrative for both parties and the UFC. Of course, “The Eagle” must get past Tony Ferguson and that is not likely to be an easy task. If he does, however, it opens the door for perhaps the biggest rematch in MMA history.

Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told TMZ Sports that the folks over in Saudi Arabia are offering $100 million for Khabib vs. McGregor II and Khabib vs. Floyd Mayweather (h/t MMAMania).

”I know some people in Saudi Arabia, right now, they met with me, they want to pay $100 million to Khabib to fight Conor in Saudi Arabia,” Abdelaziz claimed. “They want to pay Khabib $100 million to fight Floyd [Mayweather] in Saudi Arabia.”

During an edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said the UFC should take that offer if it doesn’t interfere with their dealings in Abu Dhabi.

“Well, but they’re just trying to turn it into a sporting destination,” Bisping said of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 possibly being in Saudi Arabia. “Whether it’s boxing, whether it’s Formula 1, whatever it is they’re just trying to bring things there. Trying to give it a rebranding so to speak. It’s smart, you know, it is. And they’ve got the money, they’ve got all the oil there so a hundred million to them I mean it’s still a hundred million. If I’m the UFC, I try and make that happen but the only thing there [UFC’s commitment to Abu Dhabi].”

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC lightweight title bout against Ferguson is scheduled to take place on April 18. The bout will headline UFC 249 and it’ll take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Do you think there’s any chance Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 takes place in Saudi Arabia?