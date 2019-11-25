Mike Winkeljohn says Jon Jones ‘loves’ Dominick Reyes matchup

Jon Jones is looking to defend his light heavyweight title once again when he battles Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8.

For “Bones” it came down to “Dom” or Corey Anderson, but according to coach, Mike Winkeljohn, he believes Reyes posed the biggest challenge. And, it is a matchup Jones loves.

“Dominick is good, he is very skilled has a great left hand, he has great kicks. What he has is the ability to pinpoint his shots,” Winkeljohn said to BJPENN.com. “Whenever he has an easier fight, he doesn’t push as hard. But, he loves this matchup and this is what Jon wants is a hard challenge. Jon is trying really hard to better himself even more.”

In this fight, Winkeljohn knows Jon Jones’ knowledge and the ability to change gameplans will be crucial here. He believes the light heavyweight champ is the best to do that and is eager to see how he picks apart Reyes here.

“He is the smartest guy out there. He watches an incredible amount of tape, and he looks for patterns,” Winkeljohn explained. “We know what people will do before they do it themselves sometimes. He’s got so many different options in his skillset and he adjusts accordingly.”

Although Reyes is a tough fight, many wanted to see Jon Jones move up to heavyweight. But, Winkeljohn believes it made the most sense to stay at 205-pounds.

“I think right now he wants to clear out light heavyweight. Jon makes weight very easy, so he would really have to gain some weight to go up there,” he said. “It is also about motivation and money and getting the right fight. Whatever he thinks is the biggest challenge is what he wants.”



In the end, Jon Jones and the team at JacksonWink are confident in the skillset they will hear ‘And Still’ on Feb. 8. The work for Reyes has already begun and they are eager to get back into the Octagon and perform.

“He is working out every day, we have started a schedule with him. He is easing in without burning out. He is motivated to get in there and do what he can do,” Winkeljohn concluded.

Who do you think will win the fight between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes on Feb. 8?

