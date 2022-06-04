Joe Lauzon reveals fight with Donald Cerrone could be his retirement bout: “It could be the last one”

UFC lightweight Joe Lauzon has stated that his next fight could be his last.

‘J-Lau’ was last seen in action in October 2019, stopping Jonathan Pearce in the first round. Following that bout, many questioned if the 38-year-old was retired. He had no bout announcements for nearly three years, before being booked against Donald Cerrone.

Joe Lauzon and ‘Cowboy’ were first set to fight in April, before having the bout moved to UFC 274. However, on fight day, Cerrone came down with an illness and the fight was canceled. They’re now booked to fight at UFC Austin later this month.

Ahead of the contest, Donald Cerrone has stated that it will be his second to the last bout. Joe Lauzon has now shared a rough retirement outline on MMA Junkie Radio. The 38-year-old admitted that his fight with Cerrone could be his last.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

The 38-year-old did also admit that his retirement plans are dependent on how the fight with Cerrone goes. If he does well, he could be back in the octagon. However, if he loses badly, that’ll likely be a wrap for the future Hall of Famer’s career.

“It could be the last one. I’m not saying that to try and tease people. It could be the last one, I have no idea. This is now almost like a second camp. We just did the entire ‘Cowboy’ camp for Phoenix, and now we’re doing like a shortened, six-week camp for Austin, Texas. So this is like a whole second fight. It feels like it’s been a whole second camp. It’s just been a lot of wear and tear, a very grinding process.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Joe Lauzon continued, “I personally don’t want to put my wife through another [experience of] me getting my butt kicked or getting knocked out or something like that. If it happened one more time, then that’s definitely the end of it. If I go out, and I fight ‘Cowboy,’ and he kicks me in the face, you don’t have to hear from me. I’m telling you right now, that will be the last fight.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think about Joe Lauzon’s comments? Do you think he defeats Donald Cerrone at UFC Austin? Sound off in the comments below!