Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 set for August 27th

ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes is set to face Demetrious Johnson in a rematch in August.

‘Mikinho’ and ‘Mighty Mouse’ last faced off in April 2021. That bout was an upset win for the Brazilian, as he knocked out Johnson in the second round. The loss was the first stoppage defeat in the former UFC champion’s career.

Following the bout, both men have picked up big victories. Moraes made another defense of his flyweight throne in March, submitting Yuya Wakamatsu in the third round. Johnson fought on the same card as the champion, defeating Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed-rules bout.

Now, over a year after their first contest, the two are set to do battle once again. Ariel Helwani was the first to report the news that Demetrious Johnson will challenge for Adriano Moraes’s flyweight title in August. Furthermore, the bout is expected to be the headlining bout for a huge ONE Championship card.

The August 27th card will be ONE Championship’s debut on Amazon Prime. Earlier this year, the promotion announced that they will broadcast multiple events every year on the service.

That first card broadcast on Amazon Prime will be the August 27th card headlined by Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2. As of now, there are no other bouts scheduled for ONE Championship 161.

However, fans can expect announcements of other fights in the months to come. One such bout that could land at the event is Sage Northcutt vs. Shinya Aoki. ‘Super Sage’ called out the former ONE champion earlier today, but the fight has yet to be made. If things go Northcutt’s way, we could see another huge bout on ONE Championship 161.

