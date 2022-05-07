Donald Cerrone forced out of UFC 274 fight with Joe Lauzon

Tonight’s UFC 274 fight card has taken a last minute hit as Donald Cerrone was forced to withdraw from his bout with Joe Lauzon.

Cerrone (36-16 MMA) was slated to open up tonight’s pay-per-view main card against fellow veteran Lauzon (28-15 MMA). Unfortunately for fight fans, ‘Cowboy’ suffered a fight-day illness and was forced to pullout of the fight. UFC officials announced the news during this afternoon’s prelim broadcast.

A welterweight bout between Randy Brown and Khaos Williams has now been bumped up to main card status.

Donald Cerrone was looking to snap a six-fight losing skid this evening. Cowboy’s last victory came in May of 2019 when he defeated the now retired Al laquinta (14-7 MMA).

Meanwhile, Joe Lauzon was supposed to be competing for the first time since October of 2019 where he defeated Jonathan Pearce (12-4 MMA) by technical knockout.

UFC officials will likely look to rebook the ‘Cerrone vs. Lauzon’ bout as soon as possible.

When asked by ‘The Underground‘ about the bout between Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon, UFC President Dana White had this to say:

“They’re a different story. That one should be the loser probably packs it up and rides off into the sunset. That I would agree with.”

Get the updated UFC 274 main card lineup below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10pm EST)

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje –

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza –

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson –

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux –

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams –

Who did you have winning tonight’s Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon matchup?

