Tony Ferguson says he’d beat Charles Oliveira with a “real” training camp

Tony Ferguson believes he’d defeat Charles Oliveira in a rematch if he had a real training camp.

Ferguson and Oliveira met back at UFC 256 in December of 2020 and it was the Brazilian winning a one-sided decision. However, after the fight, Ferguson made it clear he didn’t have time to train properly for the bout as it was short notice. With that, he didn’t train grappling and now he has taken to social media to say if he has a real training camp he would beat Oliveira if they were to rematch.

Nothing personal, but I really didn’t train anything for Charles. 📠 He’s A Good kid who needed a boost. I’ll see him again. Any of them & with real training I win. Khabibi on the other hand would be a fun one the fans would like. 💯 pic.twitter.com/vTKnG0wQNb — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) June 3, 2022

“Nothing personal, but I really didn’t train anything for Charles,” Ferguson said when a fan asked if Khabib or Oliveira would be a tougher matchup. “He’s A Good kid who needed a boost. I’ll see him again. Any of them & with real training I win. Khabibi on the other hand would be a fun one the fans would like.”

Although Tony Ferguson believes he would defeat Charles Oliveira in a rematch, at this point it seems unlikely the fight will happen. The Brazilian will fight for the vacant title next time out while ‘El Cucuy’ is coming off a brutal KO loss to Michael Chandler and will need some time off. After that, he will be a few wins away from getting back into contention to face Oliveira.

Ferguson (25-7) is on a four-fight losing skid as he’s coming off the KO loss to Chandler. Prior to that, he suffered decision losses to Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje. Before the losing streak, he was on a 12-fight win streak including winning the interim title.

Charles Oliveira (33-8 and one No Contest) is coming off a submission win over Justin Gaethje but lost his belt as he missed the lightweight limit. He had defended the belt once by submitting Dustin Poirier after knocking out Michael Chandler to win the vacant belt.

What do you make of Tony Ferguson saying he’d beat Charles Oliveira with a real training camp?

