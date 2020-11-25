Joaquin Buckley issues a warning to James Krause: “I’m gonna see him regardless if the UFC gives me the fight”

Joaquin Buckley and James Krause’s rivalry has gone up a notch.

Ever since Buckley scored one of the best KO’s of all-time against Impa Kasanganay it was revealed he and Krause did not like each other. Krause told BJPENN.com’s Just Scrap Radio about their beef and made it clear he is open to making the fight happen.

“Let’s go. Send me a contract. I’ll beat the sh*t out of that kid,” Krause had said.

Now, following Buckley’s UFC 255 win, the middleweight contender made it clear he wants that fight regardless of weight class. But, if the fight does not get made by the UFC, Buckley says he will be seeing Krause regardless.

“It’s not what he’s saying, it’s pure lies that I got caught kicked out of every gym and that is not true. Him saying I try to knock out all my sparring partners, that is not true. He’s just out here spreading lies and spreading rumors, that’s crazy and people are actually believing this dude,” Buckley said to TMZ Sports. “I’m not going to lie, it’s getting frustrating and for him to think he can just keep talking his stuff without any type of punishment or any type of consequences, it’s ridiculous. So, I’m gonna see him regardless if the UFC gives me the fight or not.”

Although Krause fights at welterweight and Buckley is a middleweight, Krause has said he would move up in weight to take that scrap. So, for Joaquin Buckley, he hopes the fight can happen in January so they can settle their differences inside the Octagon.

“The plan for me is to actually take December off but we will be back in there in January. Hopefully to get on that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier 2 card, that would be dope,” he said. “You know, hopefully, I get to go against that guy I really want, no need to mention his name but if they give that to me, that would be perfect.”Would you like to see Joaquin Buckley vs. James Krause?