James Krause continues to slam Joaquin Buckley: “I’ll beat the sh*t out of that kid”

James Krause is not a fan of Joaquin Buckley.

After Buckley had his highlight-reel KO over Impa Kasanganay on Fight Island, word got around that he and Krause had a rivalry of sorts. That only intensified after both men said they would take the fight and for the Glory MMA & Fitness head coach in Krause, he said it all started about six weeks ago.

“He messaged me about six weeks ago and asked to come train at my gym and I said no,” Krause said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He didn’t like that and got lippy with me so I got lippy back.”

Why James Krause wasn’t interested in having Joaquin Buckley at his gym was simple. The welterweight claims Buckley has been kicked out of every gym in St. Louis and didn’t fit the mold of what fighters he wants at his gym.

“First of all, he has been kicked out of every gym in St. Louis because he is an asshole. Nobody wants to train with him,” Krause said. “All he does is try and hurt his training partners, all he does is fight, he doesn’t want to get better, he doesn’t want to learn. Right there, that rules him out for me. I have 35 people on my mat this morning, we are good. I don’t need more people, he called me not the other way around. He is training with like four or five guys, I don’t need help we got a good team. He needs my team, not the other way around.

“Basically, he asked to spar and I told him that’s not how it works. You are either on my team or you aren’t. He then says it is because I’m scared,” James Krause continued. “Like, I’ve been in the UFC longer than you have been fighting, get the f**k out of here with that nonsense. I don’t like his attitude, I think his attitude sucks and I don’t want it in my gym. I don’t like him and he doesn’t like me.”

With James Krause currently injured with a partially torn MCL, and Buckley fighting at UFC 255, when they would fight is uncertain. They also compete at two different weight classes, but Krause makes it clear he would move up to 185-pounds to beat him up.

“Let’s go. Send me a contract. I’ll beat the sh*t out of that kid,” he concluded.

Would you like to see James Krause vs. Joaquin Buckley?