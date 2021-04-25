Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacts after Rose Namajunas KO’s Weili Zhang at UFC 261

Former UFC strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk was clearly watching tonight’s UFC 261 co-main event between Rose Namajunas and Weili Zhang.

Jedrzejczyk (16-4 MMA) is of course familiar with both Rose and Weili, having suffered two previous losses to Namajunas, this before her most recent setback to Zhang.

Zhang (21-2 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since her thrilling split-decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248, which served as her first career title defense. The Chinese standout had captured the promotions 115-pound title with a first round TKO victory over Jessica Andrade back in August of 2019.

Meanwhile, Rose Namajunas (10-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 261 event with hopes of reclaiming the title she once held. ‘Thug Rose’ most had most previously competed at UFC 251 in July of 2020, where she earned revenge against Jessica Andrade by way of a split-decision victory.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk had already stated her intentions to comeback and fight the winner of tonight’s UFC 261 co-headliner and thus she will now be hoping for a trilogy fight with Rose Namajunas.

Rose defeated Weili by way of knockout after landing a nasty head kick.

Official UFC 261 Result: Rose Namajunas def. Weili Zhang via KO

Check out how Joanna Jedrzejczyk reacted to Namajunas defeating Zhang below:

