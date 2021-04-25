Pros react after Rose Namajunas KO’s Weili Zhang at UFC 261

Tonight’s UFC 261 event was co-headlined by a highly anticipated women’s strawweight title fight featuring Weili Zhang taking on Rose Namajunas.

Zhang (21-2 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since her thrilling split-decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248, which served as her first career title defense. The Chinese standout had captured the promotions 115-pound title with a first round TKO victory over Jessica Andrade back in August of 2019.

Meanwhile, Rose Namajunas (10-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 261 event with hopes of reclaiming the title she once held. ‘Thug Rose’ most had most previously competed at UFC 251 in July of 2020, where she earned revenge against Jessica Andrade by way of a split-decision victory.

Tonight’s UFC 261 co-headliner produced another nasty finish, as Rose was able to flatten Weili with a head kick early on the fight. Namajunas would follow up with ground and pound which prompted the referee to step in and stop the fight.

Official UFC 261 Result: Rose Namajunas def. Weili Zhang via KO

Check out how the pros reacted to Namajunas defeating Zhang below:

Epic fight coming up — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) April 25, 2021

Rose is locked in!!! #UFC261 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 25, 2021

I think its ridiculous that people are booing Weili — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 25, 2021

Thug rose!!!! — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) April 25, 2021

USA in this hoe @ufc — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) April 25, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Rose Namajunas knocking out Weili Zhang:

That was the greatest thing I ever seen in my life @rosenamajunas — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 25, 2021

LOVE PAT BARRY ENERGY!!

“YOU DA BEST EVA!!”#UFC261 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 25, 2021

Holy shit — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) April 25, 2021

That was pretty — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) April 25, 2021

Who would you like to see Rose Namajunas fight next following her KO victory over Weili Zhang this evening in Jacksonville? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!