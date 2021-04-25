UFC 261 Results: Kamaru Usman KO’s Jorge Masvidal (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 261 event is headlined by a welterweight title fight rematch featuring reigning champion Kamaru Usman taking on Jorge Masvidal.

Usman and Masvidal originally met last July at UFC 251, where ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ won a clear-cut decision, but ‘Gamebred’ took the fight on six days notice.

Since then, Kamaru Usman (18-1 MMA) has gone on to defend his title on one occasion, scoring a third round TKO victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal (35-14 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon at UFC 261 for the first time since that aforementioned loss to Kamaru Usman. Prior to the setback, ‘Gamebred’ had earned three stoppage wins in a row, including a TKO victory over Nate Diaz which earned him the promotions BMF title.

Round one of the UFC 261 main event begins and Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal trade strikes in the center of the Octagon. ‘Gamebred’ with a hard low kick. Usman returns fire with a big right hand that appears to stun Jorge. The challenger circles out and appears to be alright. Another good right hand finds a home for Kamaru. He goes to the body and then back to the head. Jorge Masvidal with a good left hand. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ shoots in and lands a powerful takedown. He begins working from the full guard of Masvidal. Good punches from Usman. Jorge returns fire with some elbows from off of his back. He looks to scramble back to his feet but Kamaru Usman won’t let him. Jorge finally does get to his feet and eats a big knee. Usman with a big right hand and now a jab behind it. Masvidal returns fire with a nice kick to the body. The champ is really winding up on his punches now. Masvidal lands a nice knee to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 261 main event begins and Jorge Masvidal immediately gets to work with some hard low kicks. Kamaru Usman answers with a big right hand. He lands another on Jorge is out cold.

Official UFC 261 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Jorge Masvidal

With tonight’s win, Usman is now expected to defend his title against Colby Covington, this per UFC President Dana White.