Jiri Prochazka thought his UFC 275 performance was “horrible” despite winning light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira

Jiri Prochazka feels his performance at UFC 275 could’ve been significantly better.

Prochazka and Glover Teixeira headlined UFC 275 in Singapore this past Saturday (June 11). This fight won’t soon be forgotten as there was some thrilling action. Ultimately, Prochazka won the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship via submission late in the final round.

While he is now a UFC champion, Prochazka isn’t happy with how he performed. He explained why during the UFC 275 post-fight press conference (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“From my side it was a horrible fight, horrible performance. Honestly. You saw that fight. I just survived some moments. It’s my plan to be dominant and not just to be a survivor in there. For you it’s beautiful because you like to be entertained, but for a fighter, I like to fight clean.”

He went on to express his belief that he was caught sleeping a few times throughout the fight.

“I was a little bit lazy to set up some situations and to prepare him for the knockout, to watch in the striking,” Prochazka said. “To see him, to see the moments, to see the right place, and catch it. That was my laziness in the fight. “He didn’t surprise me with nothing. We knew all these things, and he was successful in there. So I have to work on that. Not just work on the training, but work on myself to stop doing things. I know where is the mistakes in my preparation, in my life, and what I have to change for the fight.” Fans now await what happens next for Prochazka after the title win. Teixeira has already called for an immediate rematch. Jan Blachowicz is in play as is the winner of Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith. advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below