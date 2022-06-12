Jiri Prochazka thought his UFC 275 performance was “horrible” despite winning light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira

Jiri Prochazka feels his performance at UFC 275 could’ve been significantly better.
Prochazka and Glover Teixeira headlined UFC 275 in Singapore this past Saturday (June 11). This fight won’t soon be forgotten as there was some thrilling action. Ultimately, Prochazka won the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship via submission late in the final round.
While he is now a UFC champion, Prochazka isn’t happy with how he performed. He explained why during the UFC 275 post-fight press conference (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
“From my side it was a horrible fight, horrible performance. Honestly. You saw that fight. I just survived some moments. It’s my plan to be dominant and not just to be a survivor in there. For you it’s beautiful because you like to be entertained, but for a fighter, I like to fight clean.”
He went on to express his belief that he was caught sleeping a few times throughout the fight.