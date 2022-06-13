Shu-Ki Fita #54: DU.76

INTRODUCING DU.76

DU.76 is a SINGLE model built exclusively from Air Jordan XXXII’s. Its construction is TOE-DOWN and SOLE-to-SOLE. His Primary Color is YELLOW (RARE) and his Accent Color is GREEN (COMMON).

View DU.76’s page here.

SHU-KI ONE

The “SHU-KI ONE” NFT release is designed to provide would-be collectors with a straightforward and low-cost way to join the NFT world.

The Shu-Ki ONE is a Shoe-Machine created with the iconic Nike SB Dunk (Low).

Offered in 16 electrifying colorways, Shu-Ki ONE NFTs will be available for 0.016 ETH with NO GAS FEES.

Every Shu-Ki ONE NFT is a digital collectible in its own right, but it also acts as your entry key 🔑 into several draws giving you a chance to win:

SNEAKER PRIZES (actual SB DUNKS + AIR JORDANS, shipped to you)

MECH-JORDANS (physical art made with authentic Air Jordans, shipped to you)

Unique Shu-Ki FITA NFTs (1 of 64)

Prize draws begin at 5% of the collection sold! Your NFT 🔑 gets you entered into every draw so early adopters have a great chance of winning something.

Step into It with Shu-Ki ONE!

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?