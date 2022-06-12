Glover Teixeira requests an immediate rematch with Jiri Prochazka following UFC 275 title loss

Glover Teixeira is calling for a rematch against Jiri Prochazka following an instant classic at UFC 275.

Teixeira walked into Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore as the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. He didn’t end up walking out with the gold, however.

That honor went to Prochazka, who secured the rear-naked choke in the final round to force the tap. He is now the UFC’s 205-pound king.

The match was nothing short of a barn burner. The two went back and forth with crazy exchanges on the feet and on the ground.

After the fight, Teixeira hopped on Twitter and suggested an immediate rematch.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion also addressed his fans back home in Brazil. He said he isn’t about to dwell on what he could’ve done differently in the final moments of the fight (h/t MMAFighting.com),

“We got hit a little bit there but I gave my best in this fight,” Teixeira said. “But the hand came in the neck, I was very tired, and I think I didn’t believe [in the submission]. I should have turned, but now it’s too late to cry over spilled milk. Live by the sword, die by the sword.

“I gave my best and it wasn’t enough, but let’s go for the next one. Thank you to all of you that root for me for the support. I’m fine, just a few cuts, but let’s go.”

Time will tell if Glover gets his wish. UFC President Dana White had committed to giving the winner of Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith the next title opportunity.

With how good Prochazka vs. Teixeira ended up being, however, plans might change.