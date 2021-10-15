Jiri Prochazka praised by former opponent Volkan Oezdemir: “He’s bringing something different to the game”

UFC light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka was praised by former opponent Volkan Oezdemir, saying “he’s bringing something different to the game.”

Prochazka has taken the UFC by storm in just a short period of time. The former RIZIN standout made his UFC debut last summer against Oezdemir on Fight Island and he picked up a brutal knockout victory. Then, in his second UFC appearance, he knocked out Dominick Reyes. The UFC liked the performance so much that it gave him the role as a backup fighter for the upcoming UFC light heavyweight title match at UFC 267 featuring champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. Should either Blachowicz or Teixeira not be able to make it to that title fight, then Prochazka will be the one who fills in for them.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com in a recent interview, Prochazka’s previous opponent Oezdemir was asked what he thinks about “Denisa,” and he had nothing but good things to say.

“I think he’s really interesting,” Oezdemir said. “He’s bringing something different to the game. Just his character, his face and his approach, the way he moves. Obviously a guy like that will get pushed anyway, but he also deserves it. Let’s not forget about that. He’s been ranked internationally – not the UFC’s rankings but all-around rankings, so he’s kind of always been there. Fighting tough fights, a lot of fights, a lot of victories and now two top 10 in a row and two former title challengers, so obviously this is a statement by itself.”

It will be interesting to see how Prochazka looks in the title fight at UFC 267 should he be forced to step in on short notice. Either way, Oezdemir will be there that night on the same card when he takes on Magomed Ankalaev in another important light heavyweight fight.

