Thiago Santos expresses interest in fighting Jiri Prochazka next: “He thinks his chin is stone. That’s because he hasn’t fought the hammer.”

Thiago Santos is interested in fighting Jiri Prochazka next following his win over Johnny Walker in tonight’s UFC Vegas 38 event headliner.

Santos (22-9 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest in hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The former light heavyweight title challenger had suffered a unanimous decision loss to Aleksandar Rakic in his most previous effort at UFC 259.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker (18-6 MMA) was returning from a year long hiatus this evening at UFC Vegas 38. The Brazilian had last competed at UFC Vegas 11, where he earned a first-round knockout victory over Ryan Spann.

Tonight’s light heavyweight headliner did not result in the highlight reel knockout many fans were anticipating. Instead, the normally fierce Brazilians remained very cautious throughout the fight, resulting in a twenty-five minute affair. Thiago Santos was able to land a few heavy shots during the contest, which ultimately proved to be the difference in the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 38 Result: Thiago Santos def. Johnny Walker by unanimous decision (48-47 x3)

Following tonight’s victory, Santos spoke with reporters at the post-fight press conference where he discussed the possibility of fighting Jiri Prochazka next.

“(Jiri) thinks his chin is stone,” Santos said. “That’s because he hasn’t fought the hammer.”

The former RIZIN champion, Prochazka (28-3-1 MMA), has gone 2-0 since joining the UFC ranks in July of 2020. Jiri earned knockout wins over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Cruz in those aforementioned appearances.

Jiri Prochazka is currently slated to serve as the backup for this months light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.

However, if Thiago Santos has his way, Prochazka will be staring across the cage at ‘Marreta’ in his next Octagon appearance.

