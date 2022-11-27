x
WATCH | Former NFL star Terrell Owens drops a man outside CVS after heckler alledgely threatened a fan

Cole Shelton

Terrell Owens punched and dropped a man outside of CVS on Saturday night.

Owens is considered one of, if not the best wide receivers in history and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. Although he is known for his football skills, the 48-year-old showed he has some power as he dropped a man outside of CVS. TMZ Sports obtained the video.

According to Owens, he intended to quickly stop by the store and grab a few necessities. While inside, Owens says a 49ers fan approached him and they had a friendly conversation. However, a second man – who Owens dropped – started trash-talking the fan Owens was talking to. The aggressor threatened to beat up the men outside, according to witnesses.

The group eventually made their way outside to the sidewalk in front of the store. Terrell Owens was playing peacemaker, according to a witness. Yet, the heckler who allegedly started the confrontation took an unprovoked swing at the former NFL star who swung back.

Once Owens threw back, he landed a right punch right to the chin that dropped him. After a few seconds, the man returned to his feet and no longer wanted to fight.

With the situation under control, Owens walked to his Tesla and drove away. Police were also not called to the scene.Terrell Owens started his career in 1996 when he was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL receiving touchdown leader. In his career, he also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Seattle Seahawks. He is currently playing in the Fan Controlled Football league.

Owens finished his career with 1078 receptions, 15,934 receiving yards, and 153 touchdowns.

What do you think of Terrell Owens dropping a heckler outside of CVS?

