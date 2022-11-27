WATCH | Former NFL star Terrell Owens drops a man outside CVS after heckler alledgely threatened a fan

Terrell Owens punched and dropped a man outside of CVS on Saturday night.

Owens is considered one of, if not the best wide receivers in history and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. Although he is known for his football skills, the 48-year-old showed he has some power as he dropped a man outside of CVS. TMZ Sports obtained the video.

According to Owens, he intended to quickly stop by the store and grab a few necessities. While inside, Owens says a 49ers fan approached him and they had a friendly conversation. However, a second man – who Owens dropped – started trash-talking the fan Owens was talking to. The aggressor threatened to beat up the men outside, according to witnesses.