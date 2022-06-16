Khamzat Chimaev says Nate Diaz is “scared” to fight him: “He won’t be the same Diaz anymore”

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t think Nate Diaz will fight him.

For months now, it has been made clear that the UFC is trying to book Chimaev vs. Diaz in what would be a massive fight as both men are big stars. However, it hasn’t come to fruition and according to the Swede it has never actually been close to happening. Chimaev says that is because Diaz is scared of him and if they do fight, he vows to smash him.

“No, it’s never been close (to being done),” Chimaev said on The BlockParty Podcast. “The skinny boy, when I said let’s fight, I was good weight, good shape, and now I’ve been lifting weights, I go up like three kilos. Now he says let’s fight. He was thinking, is August too early to cut weight? I don’t care, I’m going to cut my weight and fight with him if he’s ready. I’ll smash that boy. He won’t be the same Diaz anymore.”

Not only does Khamzat Chimaev want to fight Nate Diaz, but he says if that doesn’t happen he would like to fight Nate’s older brother in Nick Diaz.

With Leon Edwards fighting Kamaru Usman for the belt, Chimaev says he wants to be active so he hopes to fight anybody. However, his goal is to fight one of the Diaz brothers and then fight for the belt.

“The Diaz fight is good for us, but skinny boy is scared, and he didn’t answer. We will see. Belal said yes. I don’t care. I’ll fight everyone. Let Leon fight with Usman, who wins there, I’ll go for his head. I’ll take his head and take the money. I can take (his) brother as well. I’ll take his f*****g brother and we can smash him, too.”

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next?

