Jim Miller is “game” for a rematch with Donald Cerrone following his stunning KO at UFC Vegas 40

UFC veteran Jim Miller would be eager to square off with Donald Cerrone once again as his push for 40 UFC fights continues.

Last Saturday night, Jim Miller was able to bounce back from consecutive losses with an emphatic knockout win over Erick Gonzalez in Las Vegas. The result took him just one behind Donald Cerrone in the “most wins” rankings, and also made him the sole owner of the “most UFC fights” record at 38.

Alas, Miller isn’t done just yet, because he not only wants to hit 40 UFC fights with the promotion – he wants to compete at UFC 300.

During his post-fight press conference over the weekend, he also made it known that he’d be open to taking on Cerrone in a battle between the ultimate company men.

“If they wanted to do me versus Cerrone again at 40 [fights], I’m game for that,” Miller said. “Anyone. Really anyone. It does not matter. I’d love to get my opportunity back and have the rubber match with [Charles] Oliveira. I’d love to fight [Dustin] Poirier again and if Conor [McGregor] needs a fight, I’m game for it, too. Every one of them, all at once. Let’s go!”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

In their first meeting back in 2014, Cerrone knocked Miller out down in Atlantic City.

What will the next step be for Jim Miller in his iconic UFC career? How would he fare in a rematch against Donald Cerrone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!