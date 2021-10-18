Corey Anderson reacts after knocking out Ryan Bader at Bellator 268

Former UFC light heavyweight contender and current Bellator standout Corey Anderson reacted after knocking out Ryan Bader at Bellator 268.

Anderson knocked Bader out on Saturday night in the semifinals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. For Anderson, it’s his third straight knockout win since joining Bellator and he is looking every bit the part of a world champion. By finishing Bader in such a devastating fashion, Anderson has advanced to the finals of the $1 million tournament. In 2022, Anderson will face off against Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov, who advanced to the tournament finals with a submission win over Julius Anglickas. Between Anderson and Nemkov, there is a lot of talent in the tournament finals.

Taking to his social media following Bellator 268, Anderson reacted to his huge knockout win over Bader, while telling the fans that they are welcome to jump on his bandwagon.

Bet on yourself!”-@fredvanvleet . . . . . . . This one was bigger than a win in the cage. This was victory in life for my whole family, team, and long time supporters! We’ve been on this journey for 8 years with ups and downs and those that I listed above NEVER lost faith in me. They watched me grind all day everyday trying to get what’s mine. Now we are one fight away from capturing gold! Are you riding with us?!

In the UFC, Anderson was always one of the top light heavyweights in the promotion, but after getting knocked out by Jan Blachowicz last year and becoming a free agent, he decided that Bellator was the right landing spot for him. If he is able to go in there and beat Nemkov for the belt and the $1 million, it will prove that he made the right decision.

