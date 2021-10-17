UFC Vegas 40 Bonus Report: Jim Miller earns POTN for nasty KO

The Octagon remained in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 40 event, a ten-bout fight card headlined by featherweights Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont.

The main event proved to be a rather uneventful affair. Norma Dumont seemingly won the opening three rounds of the fight by utilizing her jab. Aspen Ladd would eventually get things going in the late stages of round four, but her last ditch effort was not enough to sway any of the judges in attendance.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 40, heavyweight fighters Andrei Arlovski and Carlos Felipe squared off in hopes of moving up the promotional rankings. The bout resulted in a thrilling back and forth affair. Andrei Arlovski seemingly got the better of Carlos Felipe in the opening two rounds but the Brazilian stormed back in round three. After fifteen minutes of action the judges in attendance awarded the former champion with a unanimous decision win.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Jim Miller pocketed an extra $50k for his sensational second round knockout victory over Erick Gonzalez. The win served as the 22nd of Miller’s storied UFC career.

Performance of the night: Nate Landwehr earned an extra $50k for his third round submission victory over Ludovit Klein. Landwehr was able to secure an anaconda choke which forced Klein to tapout.

Performance of the night: Danaa Batgerel pocketed an extra $50k for his first round TKO victory over Brandon Davis on today’s UFC Vegas 40 prelims.

Performance of the night: Bruno Silva earned an extra $50k for his third round knockout victory over Andrew Sanchez in tonight’s featured prelim.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of today’s UFC Vegas 40 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!