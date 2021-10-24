Jessica-Rose Clark issues apology to fans following lopsided win at UFC Vegas 41

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Jessica-Rose Clark issued an apology to the fans following her lopsided win at UFC Vegas 41.

Clark used her wrestling to control Joselyne Edwards on the mat and grind her out for a unanimous decision win. It was not the most entertaining fight as Clark appeared to be more content with winning the fight based on control rather than damage. However, she did what she needed to do to get the win. Taking to her social media following the fight, Clark issued a statement where she apologized to the fans for putting on an entertaining fight, while explaining that she needed to do what she needed to do in order to get the W.

Jessica-Rose Clark: As @dc_mma said “it may not get you bonuses, but it’ll get you win after win after win” I’m so thankful for this win. I have been working so hard on my wrestling since coming back from my ACL surgery. I know it wasn’t the most entertaining fight, and for that I am sorry. I will do more damage next time. I wanted to GnP more on the ground, but Joselyne made all the perfect disruptions and movements that stopped my ability to do that. She’s big and strong and long and she’s no joke. Each fight shows more of my game and the next one is only going to be even better. Thank you to my team here with me this week @csagym @adampiccolotti @amberleibrock_mma I’d be a mess without you three Thank you to ALL of my teams and training partners and sponsors. I hope I made y’all proud. Time to take the pups on an adventure then get back to work

The win over Edwards improved Clark’s UFC record to 4-2 overall. She is currently riding a two-fight win streak and she seems likely to get a step up in competition next time.

What do you think is next for Jessica-Rose Clark after beating Joselyne Edwards at UFC Vegas 41?