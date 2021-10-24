Marvin Vettori reacts following main event win over Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori reacted following his main event win over Paulo Costa at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 event.

Vettori was supposed to fight Costa in a middleweight fight that headlined UFC Vegas 41, but the fight was shifted to light heavyweight after Costa showed up heavy to fight week. Despite the weight class switch, the fight turned out to be an absolute battle as both Vettori and Costa stood in the pocket and traded for nearly the full five rounds that the fight was scheduled as. It was overall a very impressive performance by Vettori as he moved up in weight and still defeated a bigger opponent for one of his biggest wins yet.

Taking to his social media following the win over Costa, Vettori reacted to his latest victory in the Octagon. Take a look at what “The Italian Dream” wrote below.

From Mezzocorona, Italy, all the way up here. Nobody can stop me #theitaliandream

Vettori has won six of his last seven fights, with his only defeat in the last few years coming against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. He has looked phenomenal as of late as Vettori has shown both improved striking to go along with fantastic grappling skills. At only 28 years of age, Vettori is still on the right side of 30 and he can still improve his overall game, which gives him plenty of more upside. Vettori has proven that he is one of the best middleweights in the world and beating Costa in the fashion that he did, despite it being at 205lbs, showed that he can even be effective at a higher weight class. However, fans can expect Vettori to move back down to 185lbs for his next outing.

Who do you want to see Marvin Vettori fight next after beating Paulo Costa by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 41?