Jessica Andrade reveals pay upgrade for short notice fight against Erin Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 69: “This fight has really saved my life in every sense”

Jessica Andrade has revealed some details behind her new UFC contract as she prepares to battle Erin Blanchfield.

We all knew Jessica Andrade was a true professional based on her body of work alone. Now, however, there’s a whole new level of respect out there for her as the veteran prepares to fight Erin Blanchfield on short notice this weekend.

The two will meet tomorrow night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be a five-round flyweight main event, with many believing the winner could earn a shot at Valentina Shevchenko.

Andrade is currently riding a three-fight win streak in the UFC. The expectation, unsurprisingly, is that she will give as good as she gets in Sin City.

During a recent interview, she revealed that she’s actually signed a new contract with the promotion – and that it’s going to help her out quite a bit.

“It was something really good, a great change in my career,” Andrade said on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca. “Now I’ll really be able to make my nest egg and plan my life. Maybe my body won’t be the same in five or six years, so now I’ll be able to change my life and my family’s lives.

“This is work well done from my part, but also my team, to be putting on good fights and always being available when the UFC needs. This fight has really saved my life in every sense. I’ll even buy my mother a new house.”

Andrade’s next step

“My last contract had 10 fights, but Ali said that was crazy, that it wasn’t a good idea to have a contract with so many fights,” she said. “He said, ‘Let’s do the next contracts with less fights, but with you getting paid more.’”

