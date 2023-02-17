Ariel Helwani shares theory as to why Ali Abdelaziz deleted IV-related tweet suggesting he would “expose everybody”

Ariel Helwani has given his thoughts on why Ali Abdelaziz deleted his tweet in relation to recent IV allegations.

While Islam Makhachev did manage to defeat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, there’s been a bit of controversy since then. It stems from a tweet by Dan Hooker that suggests Islam illegally used an IV before the fight in order to make weight.

Ali Abdelaziz, Makhachev’s manager, came out and refuted these claims. He noted that he was planning on exposing everybody, as seen below.

“For all those idiots out there, any fighter under the UFC banner can take 2-3 liters of IV as long as it’s done by a nurse or a professional. Next week I’m gonna expose everybody. Islam Makhachev is the Pound-For-Pound King”

After deleting his remarks, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani had an inkling as to why he did so.

Yes. He deleted it because someone, I would think, told him he was incriminating himself with this tweet. You can’t take 2-3 L by a professional or not. It’s 100 ml per 12 hours (among other details). Massive difference. https://t.co/cFdBDUY1DK — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 16, 2023

“Yes. He deleted it because someone, I would think, told him he was incriminating himself with this tweet. You can’t take 2-3 L by a professional or not. It’s 100 ml per 12 hours (among other details). Massive difference.”

Helwani questions Abdelaziz

It’s safe to say the relationship between these two personalities isn’t great. You rarely see fighters who are managed by Abdelaziz being interviewed by Helwani, and there’s a reason for that.

In terms of the IV issue, something tells us that the allegations won’t be going away anytime soon. Of course, Makhachev did manage to pick up the win over Alexander Volkanovski, but there’s always a chance we could see them run it back down the road.

