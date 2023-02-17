x
Home » MMA News » UFC » Ariel Helwani shares theory as to why Ali Abdelazi...
MMA NewsAli AbdelazizAriel HelwaniUFC

Ariel Helwani shares theory as to why Ali Abdelaziz deleted IV-related tweet suggesting he would “expose everybody”

Harry Kettle

Ariel Helwani has given his thoughts on why Ali Abdelaziz deleted his tweet in relation to recent IV allegations.

While Islam Makhachev did manage to defeat Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, there’s been a bit of controversy since then. It stems from a tweet by Dan Hooker that suggests Islam illegally used an IV before the fight in order to make weight.

Ali Abdelaziz, Makhachev’s manager, came out and refuted these claims. He noted that he was planning on exposing everybody, as seen below.

“For all those idiots out there, any fighter under the UFC banner can take 2-3 liters of IV as long as it’s done by a nurse or a professional. Next week I’m gonna expose everybody. Islam Makhachev is the Pound-For-Pound King”

After deleting his remarks, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani had an inkling as to why he did so.

“Yes. He deleted it because someone, I would think, told him he was incriminating himself with this tweet. You can’t take 2-3 L by a professional or not. It’s 100 ml per 12 hours (among other details). Massive difference.”

Helwani questions Abdelaziz

It’s safe to say the relationship between these two personalities isn’t great. You rarely see fighters who are managed by Abdelaziz being interviewed by Helwani, and there’s a reason for that.

In terms of the IV issue, something tells us that the allegations won’t be going away anytime soon. Of course, Makhachev did manage to pick up the win over Alexander Volkanovski, but there’s always a chance we could see them run it back down the road.

What do you think about the allegation that Islam Makhachev illegally used an IV prior to the UFC 284 weigh-ins? Are you a fan of Ali Abdelaziz? What comes next for Islam Makhachev in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleDaniel Cormier responds after Jon Jones says he has no issue with him commenting his title fight against Ciryl Gane: “It seems now that Jones is maturing”
Next articleJessica Andrade reveals pay upgrade for short notice fight against Erin Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 69: “This fight has really saved my life in every sense”

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2023 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy